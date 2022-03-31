The rest of the All-Northwest teams, in addition to player of the year Emma Mommsen:
First team
McDonell earned a second consecutive trip to state this season, and Lauryn Deetz helped lead the Macks there.
The senior guard was a first-team all-state selection in Division 5 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. The co-player of the year in the Western Cloverbelt Conference averaged 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game.
"Lauryn Deetz is the hardest worker that I've coached in the 30 years I've been coaching," McDonell coach Don Cooper said. "She put in the hard work, the effort, the desire, the will and she made it happen. This is a tribute to the hard work that she put in in the offseason along with every day after practice. She would go in and shoot 1,000 shots. This is what happens when you do that."
Deetz set the tone early for a big season, scoring 34 points in a win over Cornell in the Macks' second game. She eclipsed the 20-point mark in nine games this season.
She was an All-Northwest third team member last season, jumping up two levels this winter. Deetz finished her McDonell career with 1,141 points.
"Solid player," Fall Creek coach Jason Martzke said. "Had a great career and got better every year."
Osseo-Fairchild was one of the area's most dominant teams this season. Brooke McCune was right at the heart of it.
The senior forward was a double-double machine for the Thunder, posting averages of 16.8 points and 12.7 rebounds per game for the Western Cloverbelt Conference champions. She had a double-double in all but three of the full contests she played in.
"Best post player in the conference," Regis coach Teddy Joas said. "(A) force in the paint, scoring and rebounding."
McCune was an honorable mention all-state selection from the WBCA in Division 4. She shared conference player of the year honors with Deetz. She rises to All-Northwest first-team status after making the fourth team last year.
McCune had a career night on Jan. 20 against Regis. The senior poured in 36 points in a 77-65 win for the Thunder. Her year was ultimately cut short by an injury late in the season, but her body of work still stands out as one of the best in the area.
"Brooke is an amazing athlete," Osseo-Fairchild coach Tera Simpson said.
Each time she took the floor this season, Lindsay Steien proved she was one of the state's most prolific scorers. Her 28.2 points per game ranked third in the state this season.
The Blair-Taylor junior didn't just score, either. She also tallied 6.7 rebounds and five assists per contest. She received strong consideration for All-Northwest player of the year honors as one of the area's most dynamic guards.
Steien led the Wildcats to the Large Dairyland Conference title and a regional crown in Division 5. The team went 26-2 this winter.
"Best point guard in the area," Eleva-Strum coach J.B. Grangaard said. "Obviously a different athlete."
Steien set a new single-season record in the area with 790 points this season. She scored 30 or more points in nine games, topping out at 39 against De Soto in December.
She was a first-team all-state honoree in Division 5 from the WBCA. This is her second consecutive selection to the All-Northwest first team.
She sits at 1,730 career points after three years with the Wildcats. She passed the 1,000-point mark early in the season.
"Extremely talented all-around player," Alma Center Lincoln coach Bill Schulte said.
Ladysmith ran rampant on the Heart O' North Conference this season, and Raemalee Smith held the reins.
The junior guard was one of the region's best scorers, averaging 19.7 points per game for the conference champions. She spearheaded the Lumberjills' run to the Heart O' North crown and a regional championship in the postseason, helping the team finish 23-4.
The point guard's contributions weren't limited to scoring. Running the offense, she dished 2.1 assists per game and pulled down 4.6 rebounds per night. Defensively, she nabbed 3.9 steals on average.
"She has a chip on her shoulder you don’t see everyday as a coach that makes her a special player," Ladysmith coach Joel Clark said.
Smith was an honorable mention on the WBCA's Division 4 all-state team. She was a member of the All-Northwest second team last season.
Smith has 1,324 career points through three varsity seasons. She'll have a chance to become Ladysmith's all-time leading scorer next year.
"The effort she brings to practice every day makes everyone a better player, forcing them to compete at a higher level on a daily basis," Clark said.
Second team
Eau Claire Memorial's Lily Cayley made a big jump between her sophomore and junior years, and the Old Abes benefited in a big way this winter.
The 5-foot-8 guard ranked third in the Big Rivers with 15.1 points per game, but that was far from her only contribution. She had a conference-best 4.2 assists per game and ranked second in the league with 3.2 steals per contest.
Cayley was an All-Northwest special mention last year. She earned a spot on the All-Big Rivers first team this season
"Dynamic playmaking guard who is elite in transition," Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. "Lily is lightning quick and can get into very small gaps to get into the paint. Creates a ton of extra opportunities with her defense by either getting the steal herself or forcing the ballhandler into a poor choice."
Madisyn Kilboten's contributions to Durand went beyond the scorebook. Dunn-St. Croix Conference coaches took notice.
The 5-foot-8 senior wing was named the league's player of the year after an impressive season for the Panthers. She averaged 12.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.6 assists per game.
Her multi-faceted skill set earned her an honorable mention on the WBCA's all-state team in Division 4.
"Madisyn is one of the most complete players in our area," Elmwood/Plum City coach Tom Sauve said. "She does so many things well. If one part of her game isn't clicking on a given night, she has other ways that she can affect the game. On the nights where all parts of her game are clicking, she is a force."
Brooke Lechleitner finished off one of the most impressive careers in Lake Holcombe's history this winter. The 6-foot senior averaged 17.7 points, 13.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game for the Chieftains.
Additionally, shined on defense. Lechleitner was a finalist for WisSports.net's Senior Defense Award after averaging 5.5 steals and four blocks per contest.
Lechleitner finished her career with 1,319 points. She will play college basketball at NCAA Division I Central Connecticut State.
"(She) has aided in a very successful basketball program with selflessness playing, as we had only seven girls eligible to play," Lake Holcombe coach Jennifer Lechleitner said. "She could have easily scored 30-plus points a game, however her exceptional knowledge of the game knows that pulling her team up with her makes them all successful, which it proved with a 16-6, second in the conference season."
Rice Lake was among the area's best teams this season, and Brynn Olson was a driving force behind the Warriors' success.
The 6-foot forward could do a bit of everything on the court. Her statistics prove it: The senior recorded 13.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.3 steals per game.
Olson was a first team All-Big Rivers pick. She finished her career with more than 1,200 points and 500 rebounds. She has scholarship offers from several NCAA Division II programs.
"Brynn is one of the most versatile and smartest players I have coached," Rice Lake coach Darla Olson said. "She can play any position on the floor. She was the best overall player on our team. Brynn can handle the ball under pressure. She can score from all three levels — shoots the 3, drives and finishes with both her left and right hand, posts and scores inside with a multitude of moves. She is also one of our best defenders."
For the second straight year, Makenna Rohrscheib was an indomitable force for Regis.
A year after earning Western Cloverbelt player of the year and first-team All-Northwest honors, Rohrscheib followed with another standout season. The 5-foot-9 guard scored 19.5 points per game as the only senior on a young Ramblers squad.
Despite facing amplified defensive attention on a nightly basis, Rohrscheib still asserted herself as one of the top players in the league. She also averaged 4.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game.
"Every team game plans around her and she was still the conference's leading scorer for the second year in a row," her coach, Joas, said. "Kept a young team competing every game, all year long."
Third team
Lily Hoel was the focal point for Stanley-Boyd this season. The 5-foot-10 forward controlled the paint for the Orioles and earned first-team All-Western Cloverbelt recognition after averaging 15 points and nine rebounds per game.
"Lily is so agile and quick," Osseo-Fairchild's Simpson said. "She is a force inside, mid and outside."
Reanna Hutchinson was the Big Rivers' leading scorer this winter. The 5-foot-11 senior guard tallied 16.6 points per game for Eau Claire North. She was a fourth-team All-Northwest selection last year and earned first-team All-Big Rivers status this season.
Eliana Sheplee was one of the most explosive scorers in the area this season, showcasing her skills with a 37-point night against Western Cloverbelt champion Osseo-Fairchild in November. The sophomore guard averaged 15.3 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 steals per game. She has a scholarship offer from NCAA Division I North Dakota.
"Extremely athletic and quick guard who can impact a game quickly by creating steals and finishing at the rim," her coach, Darla Olson, said. "Can create a shot and elevate over defenders with her jumper and her explosiveness allows her to get to the basket consistently."
McKenna Shipman was among the top scorers and rebounders in the Dunn-St. Croix this season, posting averages of 14.7 points and 6.6 rebounds for Colfax. The 5-foot-7 sophomore forward led the Vikings to the conference championship and was a first-team all-league pick.
"Great kid who never stops hustling," Colfax coach Courtney Sarauer said. "Always just plays."
Abby Thompson was the ultimate facilitator for Large Dairyland champion Blair-Taylor. The 5-foot-6 junior distributed 6.5 assists per game for the Wildcats. The guard also scored 15 points per contest and secured 3.6 rebounds per game. She's a prolific 3-point shooter, with 170 makes from behind the arc in her career, and has 1,104 career points.
"Outstanding 3-point shooter," Immanuel Lutheran coach Jim Sydow said.
Fourth team
Helen Chen was the heartbeat of Menomonie's state-qualifying team. The senior guard pulled the strings for the Mustangs and averaged 10.4 points per game along with three assists and three rebounds. She was a first-team All-Big Rivers honoree.
Elmwood/Plum City's Maggie Glaus led the Dunn-St. Croix in scoring and rebounding for the second year in a row. The senior forward averaged 16.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per contest. She finished with 1,015 career points.
Lauryn Goettl helped Cadott have a breakthrough season, lifting the Hornets to heights they hadn't hit on a long time. The junior guard scored 16.9 points per game and added more than seven rebounds per contest for good measure. She was a first-team pick on the Western Cloverbelt all-conference list.
Maisen Gores was among the top scorers and rebounders in the Heart O' North. Cumberland's senior forward averaged 18.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per contest. She surpassed 1,000 career points this winter and was a first-team all-league pick.
Flambeau's Kristen Lawton was the leading scorer in the East Lakeland this winter. The senior guard posted a league-best 20.4 points per game for the Falcons to earn first-team all-conference recognition. She finished with 1,469 career points.
Fifth team
Madi Barstad was the Dunn-St. Croix player of the year last season, and followed with another good showing for Colfax. The senior guard averaged 10.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the conference champion Vikings. She was a first-team all-conference selection.
Alma Center Lincoln won the Small Dairyland title, and Liza Cummings played an important role in the championship run. The junior wing averaged 15 points and nine rebounds per game for the Hornets, earning a spot on the all-conference first team.
Riley Naumann was a member of the All-Dairyland first team for Immanuel Lutheran. The senior wing averaged a double-double this season with 15.3 points and 11 rebounds per game.
Cameron's Maddie Wall was a first-team All-Heart O' North player. The senior point guard averaged 14.9 points and three assists per game for the Comets. She made 187 3-pointers in her career and finished with 1,261 points.
Altoona sophomore Alyssa Wirth played a key role inside on the Rails' run to the sectional finals. The 6-foot-5 forward averaged 12.5 points and 7.2 rebounds per game to earn a spot on the All-Middle Border first team. She has several scholarship offers from NCAA Division I programs.