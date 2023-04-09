Anyone who has been to a girls’ basketball game at Memorial High School knows who Lily Cayley is. Her name booms over the loudspeaker time after time as she sinks bucket after bucket. She dominates the court.
Lily has always been athletic — when she was younger, she played soccer, and she was pretty good. She determined that she was going to be in the Olympics for soccer.
But, she said she didn’t always have a knack for basketball. When she started playing as a first grader through the YMCA, she couldn’t get the hang of it for a few years.
“I was really, really, really bad,” she said. “For like the first three years, it was rough.”
Basketball wasn’t the only thing that was new for young Lily, though — so was America.
When she was only six years old, her parents, Bill and Adrienne Cayley, adopted Lily, whose full name is Birtukan Lily Cayley, and her 2-year-old sister from Ethiopia.
This part of Lily’s story became a focal point during the pandemic, when she had plenty of time on her hands to think and process her adoption and her time in Ethiopia. That time was a difficult one for Lily, because of the isolation she felt.
She didn’t get to see her teammates, her coaches or her classmates. She didn’t get to play basketball in the same way she had been used to for years. And on top of it all, she had a concussion and an ankle injury.
She said that the isolation she felt put her in a rut, but the love and support she felt from the people around her allowed her to be vulnerable and honest about what she had gone through in Ethiopia.
“Senior year, having worked through the adversity, I used all of my resources and began accelerating again.”
And accelerate she did.
In November, Lily signed a letter of intent to play basketball at Minnesota State University-Mankato.
The program had approached her after watching her at a tournament, and she decided to visit. She said she immediately clicked with the coaches and she felt that they connected
“I felt at home when I was there,” she said. “I had a kind of a God moment. He was like, ‘this is the place for you.’”
While she is currently undecided in what her major is going to be, Lily said she has a great interest in different cultures. She attributes this to her interest in foreign languages, of which she is learning two — Spanish and French — as well as to her parents’ wanderlust. Bill and Adrienne met in an airport in — of all places — Ethiopia. Lily said her parents have traveled “everywhere” and she wants to do the same.
When she started school in Eau Claire, kids in her class struggled to pronounce her first name, Birtukan — pronounced BUR-too-kon — so she has gone by her middle name, Lily, for the past 12 years. She said she wants to make a change going into college and is planning to go by B.
She said she’s not nervous going into college as much as she is excited, though she said she’s nervous about starting with a new team and a new style of gameplay.
Going into her freshman year of high school, Lily said she doubted herself. She felt like she didn’t belong on the team with the upperclassmen, but her performance on the court since then has said otherwise.
She has racked up the accolades this year alone. Along with being named the Leader-Telegram’s All-Northwest Player of the Year, she was named the Big Rivers Conference Player of the Year and received an honorable mention on the Associated Press’s All-State basketball team.
Despite the accolades, Lily is big on humility, attributing her success not to herself or her talent, but rather to her coaches, her teammates, God, her family and her supporters.
“If I had to take a picture with every person who has helped me along the way, I wouldn’t be able to fit everyone in the picture,” she said.
As she heads towards graduation in the coming months, Lily hopes she has left the girls’ basketball team a little better than she found it, giving back a piece of what the program has given to her.
“As they say, once an Old Abe, always an Old Abe.”