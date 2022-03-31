MENOMONIE — It was, by everyone's admission, bizarre.
When the Menomonie girls basketball program got hit with COVID-19 early in the 2020-21 season, most of the Mustangs were relegated to practicing — using that term loosely — via video conferences from their homes.
A few within the program were in the clear, though, and coach Storm Harmon showed up to practice ready to put his Mustangs to work — both of them. Only Emma Mommsen and Mary Berg were able to practice in the gym as the rest of the team stayed home. For a period of more than a week, Menomonie became a two-girl squad.
"It was a long two weeks, I'll say that," Mommsen laughed.
But what seemed to derail the Mustangs at the time went on to serve a grander purpose than they realized. In those two weeks under the most one-on-one coaching a player could hope to get, Mommsen worked tirelessly to take her game from good to great.
She and Harmon studied film of the best post players in the sport, looking for ways for her to get up and down the floor like the game's elite. They tinkered with her positioning and added an element of speed to her arsenal. By the time the rest of the team re-entered the mix, Mommsen knew what it would take to become the best version of herself.
She'd spend the next two years making that vision come true.
"That COVID break turned out to be a really good thing for us from that standpoint," Harmon said. "She might say that was probably her toughest week of practice in her whole career here, but she wanted to get better."
Menomonie reaped the rewards in a big way. Mommsen took her game to new heights this season, spearheading the Mustangs' charge to their first trip to state in program history. She ends her high school career with another breakthrough: Mommsen is the first Menomonie girl to be named the Leader-Telegram's All-Northwest player of the year.
"I think over the last week, it's really started to sink in how successful we were this season and how much we've grown from last year to this year," Mommsen said. "It means a lot to be able to go to state and see how much we grew."
With the 6-foot-2 senior as their focal point, the Mustangs ran roughshod over the competition en route to their first Big Rivers Conference championship in 12 years. But the fun didn't stop there.
Menomonie cruised through the playoffs, winning four straight postseason games by double figures to book the program's first trip to the state tournament. The Mustangs ultimately fell to eventual state champion Notre Dame in the Division 2 semifinals, but they'd made their mark long before the final buzzer sounded.
"First trip to state, something like our fourth conference title ever — those types of things are because of kids like (Mommsen)," Harmon said. "She was willing to be a good teammate and make other people feel welcome. We could have fed her nonstop and she could have scored 25 points a game, but I don't know if that would have made us a good team. But because she is who she is, that allows greater things to happen."
That selflessness was perhaps Mommsen's most effective trait. She had the skill set to be the top scorer in the Big Rivers, but she opened up her game for the greater good.
But make no mistake: The forward still dominated all winter long. She averaged 14.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and two blocks per game. Those numbers undoubtedly could have been higher, but Mommsen often spent large chunks of second halves on the sideline after the Mustangs had already built a lopsided advantage on the scoreboard.
Even so, her impact was undeniable in the eyes of the teams she went up against.
"Emma is one of the best rim-running bigs I have ever seen," Eau Claire Memorial coach Brandon Fanning said. "(She) does a great job of relentlessly putting pressure on the rim every time there is a made or missed basket. Did a really nice job finishing this year and became a much better screener."
"She took them to state and was pretty much unstoppable in our conference," Chippewa Falls coach Becca Bestul added. "Our game plans revolved around how to stop a tall, athletic post who could do it all. She has come amazingly far in a few short years."
Whatever area of the game Mommsen needed to contribute in for the Mustangs to win, she was willing. Scoring? She poured in 21 points in a conference-title clinching win over Memorial in February. Rebounding? She pulled down 16 boards in her first meeting against the Old Abes, and did so again in a late-season game against Hudson. And when Menomonie battled defending state champion Notre Dame in the Division 2 semifinals, Mommsen helped the Mustangs hang with the Tritons into the second half with eight blocks.
The senior was a finalist for WisSports.net's Senior Post award, given to the state's top senior forward.
Mommsen was influential off the court, too.
"I really just wanted to be a leader and help bring our younger girls up, teach them what it means to work as a team," Mommsen said. "And figure out that success, to get as far as we did."
Mommsen and her fellow seniors set the foundation, showing the next generation how the road to the state tournament can be paved.
"I just want them to know that when you see someone like me or our group of seniors, you know how hard we've worked and how we've stuck together," Mommsen said. "Being able to see that work pay off, hopefully it helps people stick with it."
She won't be part of the Mustangs' quest to return to Green Bay. Her next chapter will begin in the Twin Cities next fall, where she's set to play at the Division II level with Concordia-St. Paul.
She leaves big shoes to fill, but for the Mustangs, that's a good problem to have.
"Every girl you talk to on our team, they'll take about how (Mommsen) cares about them," Harmon said. "I think good things happen to good people, and she's one of those that really good things are happening for. But there's been a lot of work and good things that she's done to have that happen.
"It's going to be really hard to replace her. The nice part is that she's made an impact on our younger girls, making sure they know what our culture is about. That's going to be a lasting impact."