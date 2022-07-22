The Altoona American legion post 550 19U baseball team opened its regional play Friday evening at Baldwin with a 14-run ,six-inning shut-out victory over Osceola. Altoona Second baseman Bennett Stokke kicked off his team’s scoring in the first inning with a fly ball deep into the left-field corner for an RBI triple with two runners already on base. Altoona, the visiting team on the scoreboard, exited the first inning leading the game 3–0. They tacked on two more runs in the second, another in the fourth, four runs in the fifth, and four more runs in the sixth inning.
Coach Justin Lau said after the game, “We made plays when we needed to, and that really helps out.” He also indicated the team was looking forward to its second game of the weekend at noon on Saturday, at Baldwin-Woodville High School. This was not Altoona’s first time facing Osceola the season, Lowell indicated the previous game was a high-scoring affair, Which led him to focus more on defense in this game. He said of Osceola, “we knew they could hit well, so we had to bring our best guys on defense.”
A spectator commented after the game that the Altoona players had given the Osceola leftfielder quite a workout throughout the game by consistently driving balls into the left-field corner, or just far enough over the player’s head for him to miss. Lau commented he would like to see a similar energy level for Saturday’s game as was displayed during the Friday game. He said the heat did not seem to bother his players, but he was grateful for the breeze and the lack of humidity. He chuckled when he explained his players did a good job of staying hydrated.
Lau was asked who he thought made the biggest impact for his team; he pointed at his younger brother Logan, who pitched all six innings, and said, “He threw strikes and the guys behind him made plays.”