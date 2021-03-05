Altoona is set to move from the Western Cloverbelt to the Middle Border and Bloomer from the Heart O' North to the Western Cloverbelt in all sports except football this fall.
Those fast-track realignment plans were approved by the WIAA's Board of Control Friday. The WIAA also approved a move for Altoona girls soccer from the Mid-Western Soccer Conference to the Middle Border beginning in the spring of 2022.
With a 461-student enrollment, Altoona was previously the largest school in the Western Cloverbelt by 144 students. In the Middle Border, the Rails will rank sixth out of eight schools in size.
The Rails will help fill a hole in the Middle Border created by New Richmond, which is leaving for the larger Big Rivers Conference this fall.
They'll join Amery (482 students), Baldwin-Woodville (465), Ellsworth (509), Osceola (505), Prescott (422), St. Croix Central (446) and Somerset (486) in the league.
Bloomer will take over Altoona's role as the Western Cloverbelt's largest school, but the difference between the Blackhawks and second-largest Stanley-Boyd will be smaller. Bloomer boasts a 399-student enrollment this year.
The move should help the Blackhawks when it comes to travel. The Heart O' North already includes long trips to Northwestern, Hayward and St. Croix Falls, and Ashland is set to join the league next year.
The Blackhawks will join a Western Cloverbelt consisting of Cadott (221 students), Fall Creek (236), McDonell (129), Osseo-Fairchild (281), Regis (224), Stanley-Boyd (317) and Thorp (175).
The WIAA also approved an 8-player football plan Friday that splits the state into 11 conferences. Local schools will compete in both the West and East divisions of the Central Wisconsin Conference.
The West will consist of Bruce, Cornell, Lake Holcombe, McDonell, New Auburn and Prairie Farm. Playing in the East will be Alma Center Lincoln, Athens, Gilman, Greenwood, Owen-Withee and Thorp.
Lake Holcombe, Cornell and Thorp are moving from 11-man football to 8-man. Lake Holcombe and Cornell have previously competed together as a co-op.
The Board remanded an 11-player football plan, one that includes River Falls returning to the Big Rivers and Rice Lake moving to the Middle Border, back to the Conference Realignment Task Force. The Conference Realignment Task Force will reconvene to re-evaluate the plan and four new proposals on April 6.
Rice Lake officials have openly opposed the school's potential move out of the Big Rivers. Rice Lake also offered an appeal during Friday's meeting.
“We had never asked to be considered to move out of the Big Rivers,” Rice Lake AD Tim Lipke said in January. “I think it was a surprise that another couple of schools came up with a proposal that essentially moves us out of a place that we’re very happy in and we belong in.”