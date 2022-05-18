Drake Schneider's name is all over the Montana State track and field record book. Now it's imprinted on the Big Sky Conference too.
The Eau Claire native smashed the Big Sky record in the 400-meter hurdles at last weekend's conference championships. He ran the race in 49.04 seconds, breaking the old mark by just over a second.
Schneider's run ranks in the top five in the NCAA this season and is among the top 10 in the world this year.
"It was fulfilling," Schneider told Montana State's athletics website. "It was expected so it was a bit of a relief for me. I finished the job so I'm glad I got it done. I'm excited but it's kind of short-lived."
It was his fourth consecutive conference title in the event. By winning a fourth, he became the first male in program history and the sixth in Big Sky history to do so.
Schneider also won a conference title in the 4x400 relay. He ran as the team's anchor. The Memorial graduate was named the men's Most Outstanding Performer for the meet.
NCAA preliminaries begin next week, when he'll look to break through and reach the championship meet. He took 34th at NCAA prelims last year.
Schneider also competed at last summer's Olympic Trials in the 400 hurdles.
A look at what a few other area alumni have been up to this spring:
Eau Claire North graduate Kary Petricka got her season at Minnesota State off to a big start. She finished 12th in the long jump at the Division II indoor championships in March to earn second-team All-America status.
Petricka took third at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference outdoor championships last weekend.
DeAirus Clerveaux was a state champion while at Rice Lake, and now he's competed at the Big Ten championships.
Clerveaux was part of Minnesota's 4x400 relay at the Big Ten championships last weekend. He ran the first leg for the Golden Gophers team which finished in 10th. He also took 21st in the 400 preliminaries as an individual.
Another former Rice Lake Warrior, Anna Penzkover, competed in a major conference meet last week. She ran for Marquette's 4x800 relay team at the Big East championships, helping the Golden Eagles take eighth.
Eau Claire Memorial alumnus Josh Becker earned a top-four finish in the Summit League's 3,000-meter steeplechase last week. Becker finished fourth in the event for South Dakota State. He previously ran a personal-best time at the Drake Relays, moving to eighth on the school leaderboard at 9:03.76.
Kendall Zeman earned an NSIC title in the 4x400 relay with Winona State last week. The Bloomer graduate was a first-team All-American in the event last year and will look to repeat the feat at the Division II championships next week.
Golf
Spring Valley's Tyler Leach helped Marquette take second place at the Big East Championships in late April.
The redshirt junior tied for 13th individually, finishing the tournament one over par. His four birdies in the final round were the most from a Golden Eagles player.
Baseball
The Minnesota State baseball team earned a spot in the Division II NCAA tournament, and Jack Brown helped the Mavericks do it.
The Eau Claire Memorial graduate is a reliever on the team's pitching staff. He's posted a 3.46 ERA across 10 appearances this season. The Mavericks open regional play against Augustana on Thursday. Brown is set to play for the Eau Claire Express this summer.
Softball
Kaylee Frenette set a new single-season record for Upper Iowa softball with 26 walks drawn from the leadoff position this spring.
The Chippewa Falls graduate hit .316 for the Peacocks, and finished her career with a .319 average.