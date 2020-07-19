CHIPPEWA FALLS — Many of the players in the dugouts had former teammates sitting across the diamond. Most at least have worn the same colors.
A Chippewa River Baseball League rivalry was renewed at Casper Park Sunday, with the newly revived Chippewa Falls LumberJacks taking on the Tilden Tigers for the first time. And while the meeting may not have had the juice it was expected to – the cancellation of the CRBL season meant the game was mostly for bragging rights – it still was an enjoyable experience for the Chi-Hi grads involved.
“A lot of jokes being cracked from both dugouts,” said Trevor Olson, who put up a dominant showing on the mound in the Tigers’ 2-1 win. “It’s definitely cool to pitch to some guys that I haven’t pitched to in a long time, old teammates and stuff like that.”
Olson, a soon-to-be senior at Xavier University, looked every bit the Division I athlete he is. The 6-foot-6 lefty pitched five innings of no-hit ball, striking out 11 while walking five. He set the tone early with three straight swinging strikeouts in the first inning.
After retiring from the mound, he put an exclamation mark on his performance with a single in the ninth inning.
“I have not been doing too much hitting lately,” Olson said with a laugh. “That was a bit of a surprise to me.”
The hit, a hard liner into the middle of the infield, certainly amused his teammates as well. One jokingly shouted, “Pitchers are athletes too,” from the dugout.
Olson was initially eyeing the Northwoods League this summer, having played for the Eau Claire Express in 2018, but with the team sitting out the season he’s ended up even closer to home.
“I’m definitely happy to be playing some baseball with a lot of guys that I know,” Olson said. “It kind of brings you back to the high school days, the glory days as some people would call them.”
And Tilden manager Ryan Baier knows he can rest easy handing the ball to a DI talent.
“Trevor being home this summer, it’s fun,” Baier said. “It’s a shame obviously the games don’t mean anything anymore, but it’s fun. Good competition with the old rivalry, the LumberJacks are probably the biggest rival Tilden has had.”
The LumberJacks made some noise following Olson’s departure, getting on the board in the ninth inning when Nolan Hutzler drove home Dawson Mathwig from first base on a double to right field. Matt Martineau hit a single to load the bases two batters later, but Carl Krumenauer came on in relief and got Nate Hayes to hit into a 5-2-3 double play to end it.
Tilden built out its lead early, with Dane Weiland hitting an RBI single in the first and Griffin Spindler scoring in a run on a fielder’s choice in the fourth.
This summer was supposed to mark a return to the CRBL for the historic LumberJack franchise, which previously won seven league titles before moving to Eau Claire and becoming the Rivermen in 2016. Instead, the group predominantly featuring Chi-Hi and McDonell grads from the last three years will have to wait for their league debut.
“It’s been weird, definitely,” said Leo Burmeister, who started on the mound Sunday for Chippewa. “We’re all missing it, but it’s (still) baseball.”
Tilden, a 17-time champion, is also frustrated with the lost opportunity, especially after making a title game appearance last season. Add someone like Olson to the bunch, and the Tigers would have been heavy contenders to end the Osseo Merchants’ CRBL championship streak this summer.
Instead, after a positive COVID-19 test led the CRBL to call off league play, Tilden will play a schedule of non-league contests. Baier said it hasn’t exactly been the same, a bit harder to keep everyone motivated. Practices are less frequent, and this was only the team’s third game of the year.
But it’s not all bad news. As Burmeister said, at least they’re actually playing.
“After everything that’s going around nowadays, obviously it sucks, from college ball being canceled this spring to coming back here to play men’s league, it’s just awesome,” Weiland said. “Just being out here, facing a couple buddies on the other team, it doesn’t matter. I’m just out here having fun playing baseball.”