Jon Higley is used to spending his springs on the links. The head coach of Eleva-Strum boys golf, Higley puts in countless hours working with young players, honing their skills.
But with the coronavirus wiping out the entire spring WIAA slate, his last few months on the course featured less coaching and more playing. He entered Thursday's State Amateur Qualifier at Eau Claire Country Club with plenty of action under his belt.
"I played more golf this spring than I have since 2012," the 53-year-old Higley said. "I don't know if I was ready, but I didn't have an excuse, let's put it that way."
Higley reminded students he does practice what he teaches, shooting a plus-1 72 on the difficult ECCC course on Thursday to lead the pack and earn a spot in this month's Wisconsin State Amateur.
He'll be joined at Milwaukee Country Club from July 27 to 30 by another local, Eau Claire's Cole Stark, as well as New Franken's Isaac Prefontaine, New Richmond's Owen Covey and Amery's Eric Christensen. Stark, a former Eau Claire Memorial and UW-Eau Claire golfer, finished tied for third with a plus-3 74.
The five golfers join a State Amateur field that already includes locals Matt Tolan, Chad Brennan, Tyler Leach, Thomas Longbella, Travis Meyer and Bennett Swavely. Tolan, an Eau Claire North graduate, finished second at the event last year and went on to his second appearance at the U.S. Amateur Championship.
Higley held a two-stroke lead on Prefontaine entering the 18th hole and kept ahead despite Prefontaine gaining a stroke. Higley led the way for the entirety of the back nine, entering the second half of the round up three shots on Prefontaine.
"This is probably the best I've hit my irons in a while," Higley said. "I had a lot of good looks at birdie. ... I played that course so many times, I know it well. I just tried to keep the ball out of trouble off the tee and give myself good iron looks into some of the greens."
Rice Lake graduate Ben Resnick is one of two alternates after finishing in a tie for fifth Thursday. He's joined by Jeremy Banaszewski of New Richmond.
After seeing his student-athletes' season wiped out, Higley admitted he wondered if the summer golf season would be lost too. Thursday brought him at least some joy in what’s been an unusual few months.
"It's just been a really strange spring," Higley said. "Some of the kids I haven't seen in a while, since our last season really. It's been really strange."
Higley is no stranger to the State Amateur. He said he's competed six or seven times at this point, as far back as the 1980s and most recently in 2015 when the event was at Erin Hills.
The excitement hasn't waned. Higley called the State Amateur his favorite event, and he's particularly excited to get on the course this year.
"I've heard a lot of really good things about Milwaukee Country Club," Higley said. "I'm really excited to see that course. I think it's one of the harder courses to get on in the state they say. So I'm excited for that."