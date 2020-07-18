In the midst of a global pandemic, Bateaux FC is among the last local teams standing.
The always popular Eau Claire Express had to call off their Northwoods League baseball season, facing the continued closure of Carson Park and limits on attendance. The Chippewa River Baseball League shut down play as well after receiving positive COVID-19 tests, with some of its franchises choosing to go on to play a schedule of non-league games. Legion baseball ended before it started. The Northern Light Cowboys, an Eau Claire-based amateur football team, isn’t beginning league play until August.
That makes for a great opportunity to build a following for the still fresh Bateaux FC amateur soccer club, which is playing only its second season of league play and first since a rebrand. And the program left an impression on those who faced high temperatures and humidity Saturday with a second straight nail-biting victory.
David Ripplinger corralled a pass from Lucas Zumwalt in added time and fired the ball across the goal and into the back corner of the net, sealing a late 3-2 victory against Merrill-based Lobos FC in a battle of undefeated squads in the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League. Ripplinger sprinted down the sidelines after the game-winning tally, celebrating with the crowd of about 60 who came out to the team’s new home on the Regis turf.
“It added a little something to the game having the fans on the sidelines, after each goal getting to celebrate with them, getting to run down the sidelines and see all their bright and shining faces,” said Ripplinger, who also serves as the club’s president. “We had some great and screaming fans out here today. That was awesome.”
The goal saved Bateaux from a frustrating tie, since Ripplinger put the team ahead 2-1 in the 78th minute with a laser kick only to have an own goal put the game back level four minutes later. But he came up clutch a second time, pushing Bateaux to 3-0-0 in the WPASL and kicking off play at Regis on the right foot.
“We’re having a blast out here, just having an awesome time,” Ripplinger said. “Getting to know these fellas over here has just been a joy for me.”
Ripplinger said Bateaux FC’s history starts with a pick-up league which then progressed to the parks and recreation level. Two programs combined to join the WPASL as Eau Claire Heat FC last year, then underwent a rebrand this offseason to a look that emphasizes the rivers and foliage of the Chippewa Valley.
“The last two years we started building a club,” said Larry Mboga, who scored the game’s first goal five minutes in. “It has grown and you can see people are enjoying it.”
Bateaux FC is scheduled to play two more home games at Regis, July 26 against St. Croix Valley FC and Aug. 2 against FC Midnimo. In total, the squad is scheduled to play a 10-game season featuring a home-and-home series with each of the other five franchises in the WPASL.
After Saturday’s contests, the team stands alone atop the league table.
“We want to build partnerships with our fellow community sports organizations, the Cavaliers, Bears and Express as well,” said Josh Ranft, who plays midfield and defense for Bateaux. “Now with some of those teams not playing this summer, it is an opportunity to build awareness for us and have people come out and support us as well. We don’t want to be seen as competition. We just want to be seen as friends with them. But all the same, we’re really happy to be able to have this opportunity where no one else is playing to give fans a reason to come out and support.”