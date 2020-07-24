The current state of the world helped bring Josh Balsiger to Eau Claire, and then to Bateaux FC.
The coronavirus pandemic meant Balsiger, who makes maps of wetlands, could work remotely following his graduation from Saint Mary's University with a degree in environmental biology this spring. So for the time being he's moved in with his girlfriend, who works in Eau Claire at the Mayo Clinic.
Balsiger was aware of the Eau Claire-based Bateaux FC and its league, the Wisconsin Primary Amateur Soccer League, thanks to reading an article about how it was one of the few circuits to play on during the pandemic. He decided to reach out, hoping to build connections in his new home.
"Being new to the area, I didn't know many people,” Balsiger said. “So I reached out to the team and really found a great community there. ... Trying to find community during a pandemic is going to be tough. This team has been a perfect fit and really has been a blessing for me."
Balsiger was able to get back out on the pitch and return to some semblance of normalcy, and suddenly, an impressive Division III scorer fell into Bateaux's lap.
Balsiger played four seasons of college soccer for Saint Mary's, notching 55 points in 66 career games with the Cardinals. As a senior, he led the squad in assists (five) and points (25) and was tied for the team lead in goals with 10. At the end of the season, he was named an All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference honorable mention selection.
"We were extremely lucky to have him get in touch with us," said Bateaux player and president David Ripplinger. "He messaged our Facebook group and sent us some highlight videos. When you get a player that sends you highlight videos and it shows he was the fourth all-time leading scorer at Saint Mary's, I don't think you really have much choice other than to say, 'Yes, absolutely, play with our team please.'"
He showed nearly immediately that his knack for scoring translated to the WPASL.
Balsiger scored once in the team's dominant 5-2 season-opening victory against Midnimo on June 28, then both the team's goals a game later in Bateaux's 2-1 triumph against the defending champions. Balsiger led a comeback, scoring goals in the 83rd and 90th minute to storm back and knock off Barron Soccer Team.
As Ripplinger put it, he put the team on his shoulders. Balsiger was quick to credit the entire squad's work.
"Just being able to give what I can to a group of people is just a great feeling," Balsiger said. "Being able to be recognized for it is just a cherry on top."
Balsiger and Bateaux expected to play the team's second home match of the year this Sunday at Regis, but Ripplinger told the Leader-Telegram Friday afternoon that the game has been moved to Barron due to an order from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. The team's Aug. 2 game has also been moved from Regis to Barron.
The team will still be looking to bounce back from its first loss of the year, a 3-0 contest against Hayward United SC, when it duels against St. Croix Valley SC.
Despite the hiccup, Bateaux remains on top of the WPASL table with nine points. Lobos FC and Barron Soccer Team, two squads Bateaux has already defeated, each sit two points back.
"Part of any competitive sport is approaching adversity and then overcoming it," Balsiger said. "The idea that anyone can be everyone is part of what makes it the beautiful game."
Balsiger said he expects to return to Winona, Minn., where he went to college and his employer is based, when the workspace returns to normal following the pandemic. Until then, Bateaux will enjoy the talent the young midfielder brings to the table.
"Fingers crossed that he stays here," Ripplinger said. "I keep giving him a hard time, that, 'Oh you ain't going anywhere, Josh. You're staying here and going to play for us for years, right?' We'll see what happens. ... But if he moves elsewhere, we'll enjoy our time together, create that relationship and maybe down the road he can help us out wherever he moves to. Soccer's all about building relationships and building those bonds."