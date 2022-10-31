Central Michigan Wisconsin Football

Bucky Badger performs pushups after Wisconsin scored in 2019 in Madison.

 Associated Press/

Finishing the college football season with a bowl game has become the expectation, not an accomplishment, for the University of Wisconsin.

That perception is in part because the Badgers have put together the third-longest active streak of bowl games in the country. UW has played in a bowl game after each of the past 20 seasons, behind only Georgia (25) and Oklahoma (23). UW is the only Big Ten Conference team with a consecutive-year bowl streak reaching double digits, although Ohio State will join it after this season. The Buckeyes are 7-0 and have earned their 10th consecutive bowl trip.