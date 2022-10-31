Finishing the college football season with a bowl game has become the expectation, not an accomplishment, for the University of Wisconsin.
That perception is in part because the Badgers have put together the third-longest active streak of bowl games in the country. UW has played in a bowl game after each of the past 20 seasons, behind only Georgia (25) and Oklahoma (23). UW is the only Big Ten Conference team with a consecutive-year bowl streak reaching double digits, although Ohio State will join it after this season. The Buckeyes are 7-0 and have earned their 10th consecutive bowl trip.
The Bulldogs already are bowl-eligible after starting the season 7-0, but the Sooners (4-3) and Badgers (4-4) have work to do down the stretch to play an extra game this season.
UW must win at least two of its final four games — vs. Maryland, at Iowa, at Nebraska, vs. Minnesota — to be bowl eligible and keep its streak alive. Its win over FCS Illinois State counts toward bowl eligibility because the Redbirds have given out 90% or more of their scholarships each of the past two seasons.
Playing in bowl games allows for a few extra weeks of practice, which serve as a springboard into offseason training for players who will assume bigger roles the following season.
The streak started toward the end of Barry Alvarez's tenure as UW's coach. After winning back-to-back Rose Bowls in 1999 and 2000, UW won the Sun Bowl following the 2000 season. But Alvarez's crew went 5-7 in 2001 and broke a five-season run of bowls for UW.
The Badgers struggled in the Big Ten in 2002, going 2-6, but swept their nonconference slate and earned a trip to the Alamo Bowl. UW toppled No. 14 Colorado 31-28 in overtime in San Antonio. Alvarez's Badgers went to the Music City, Outback and Capital One bowls to close out his run on the sidelines.
Alvarez's successor, Bret Bielema, got his coaching career started with an 11-1 season, with UW's lone loss coming at No. 6 Michigan. That earned a trip to the Capital One Bowl and a 17-14 win over Arkansas helped UW finish in the top 10 of the AP poll for the first time since 2000.
The first only true test of the bowl streak under Bielema came in 2008. After starting the season 3-0, UW lost five of its first six Big Ten matchups. The Badgers won their final three games, including a 36-35 overtime matchup against Cal Poly in the regular-season finale, to make the Champs Sports Bowl.
Bielema's Badgers went 10-3 and took down Miami in a return to the Champs Sports Bowl in 2009, then ran off three consecutive Big Ten championships and Rose Bowl appearances. UW lost all three games in Pasadena, but they were one-score matchups the Badgers had opportunities to win. Bielema left the program before the third Rose Bowl trip, leading to Alvarez coaching the team's 20-14 loss to No. 6 Stanford.
Paul Chryst had the most success in bowl games, going 6-1 in his tenure as coach. Two of those six wins were New Year's Six games, the 2016 Cotton Bowl and the 2017 Orange Bowl. It was in the closing moments of that Orange Bowl that Chryst was caught on camera mocking Miami's turnover chain. Chryst led UW to another New Year's Six game, but the Badgers lost the 2020 Rose Bowl 28-27 to Oregon.
UW's streak wasn't truly in jeopardy again until the COVID-altered 2020 season under Chryst. UW won its first two games but had two canceled due to a virus outbreak that hit the roster and coaching staff. The Badgers lost to Northwestern, then had another game canceled due to COVID issues at Minnesota. Losses to Indiana and Iowa had UW at 2-3 heading into the regular-season finale against Minnesota. UW won in overtime despite an injury knocking starting quarterback Graham Mertz from the game in the second half.
Things looked bleak to open last season when the Badgers started 1-3, but seven straight wins secured a bowl trip, which the Badgers took advantage of by beating Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.