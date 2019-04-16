Football realignment passed
The WIAA Board of Control passed a statewide football-only conference realignment proposal on Tuesday by a unanimous vote.
The proposal, crafted by the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and set to go into effect in 2020, moves multiple local schools into new conferences. Altoona will join the Coulee Conference, mainly comprised of teams from the greater La Crosse area. River Falls exits the Big Rivers for the Mississippi Valley Conference, with New Richmond taking the Wildcats’ place.
Cadott moves from the Cloverbelt to the Dunn-St. Croix, while Elk Mound, Durand and Mondovi will go the other way. Turtle Lake and Clear Lake will join the Dunn-St. Croix from the Lakeland.
The board also voted to increase sectional tournament events from five dollars to six dollars and state tickets from six dollars to eight dollars.
Stange up in draft rankings
Eau Claire North hockey forward Sam Stange is ranked No. 112 among North American skaters in Central Scouting’s latest rankings for the upcoming NHL Draft, a 25-spot improvement from his position at the midway point of the season.
Stange, voted the Wisconsin High School Coaches player of the year as a senior, is committed to play collegiately for Wisconsin. He’s currently concluding his high school athletic career on the baseball diamond with the Huskies.
The NHL Draft takes place from June 21-22 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Locals take T&F WIAC honors
Local schools swept the weekly WIAC track and field honors, with three coming from UW-Eau Claire and one from UW-Stout. The Blugolds swept the men’s side with Darin Lau winning track athlete of the week and David Kornack field athlete of the week, while on the women’s side Eau Claire’s Tommie Brenner took home track honors and Blue Devil Morgan Denton field.
Lau won the 5,000-meter run at the UW-Platteville Invitational with a time of 14:21.81, good for first in NCAA Division III. Kornack won both the shot put and the discus at the same event, with his toss ranking first in DIII and the discus second in the WIAC. Brenner ran 14.66 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles in Platteville, good for second in the WIAC, and Denton won the hammer throw with a distance of 166-1, helping her win the event by more than six feet and set a WIAC-leading mark.
Blugolds earn sweep
UW-Eau Claire softball earned a sweep of UW-River Falls Tuesday, winning the first game 8-0 in five innings and the second 4-0.
In game two, Cheyenne Johnson threw a complete game shutout, giving up just five hits and striking out two.
Blue Devils split with La Crosse
UW-Stout softball split a double-header with UW-La Crosse, winning the first game 7-3 and falling in the second game 9-0. Kasey Bass hit a two-run home run in the opener, kicking off the offense in the first inning.
