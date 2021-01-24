Loomis 10th twice in Austria
Ben Loomis finished 10th for the second straight day Sunday to lead Americans in Continental Cup Nordic Combined at Eisenerz, Austria. The 22-year old Flying Eagle finished 17th in the jump and ninth in the cross country run to finish 22 seconds behind winner Leif Torbjoern of Norway. Loomis was 10th Saturday and 15th Friday and ranks 28th for the season with 68 points although taking part in only three of the nine competitions.
In World Cup ski jumping at Lahti, Finland, the Americans finished far down the list Sunday but were led by 19-year old Flying Eagle Andrew Urlaub, who was 45th with a jump of 109 meters (358 feet). Decker Dean was 46th and Casey Larson 50th.
Stewart Gundry, 16, dominated recent junior tournaments despite falls. At Minneapolis, he was far ahead of the field with jumps of 238 and 236 feet and won despite a fall. He also had the long jumps of 150 and 151 feet at St. Paul and with the fall was second. Tony Benzie won Veteran’s Class by a wide margin both days. Other winners were Annie Misurek and Ethan Kuehl while Eli Gundry and Carter Lee took seconds.
