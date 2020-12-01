Chi-Hi starting winter
Chippewa Falls will move forward with winter prep sports activities next Monday, school activities director Mike Thompson announced Tuesday.
Winter practices were previously paused following the Chippewa Falls Area United School District moving to virtual learning.
"As you can expect, strict mitigation procedures will need to be followed to ensure the safest environment possible for our students and staff members," Thompson said in an email. "Any team in violation of our procedures may have to cancel practices or games until all procedures can be followed completely."
The school's winter spectator policy will be announced by Friday, Dec. 11.
Schools request moves
Three local schools were among the 18 that requested football-only conference realignment from the WIAA by Tuesday's deadline.
Fall Creek is requesting to move from the Cloverbelt to the Marawood and River Falls is attempting to return to the Big Rivers after being sent to the Mississippi Valley as part of a state-wide restructuring effort. Lake Holcombe requested to transition from an 11-man program, where the school competes in the Lakeland with co-op partner Cornell, to an eight-man program in the Central Wisconsin Conference-West.
Fall Creek said in its request that it is looking to join a conference with comparable-sized schools and is also open to a move to the Dunn-St. Croix. The Cloverbelt coaches voted 7-1 in favor of Fall Creek departing and 6-2 in favor of Colby rejoining the conference, but Colby has not issued an official position on the possibility.
All requests will be reviewed by a 17-member WIAA Conference Realignment Task Force.
Beavers' Martens commits
Cumberland wide receiver Jack Martens, who recorded over 1,000 yards through the air as a senior, announced his verbal commitment to South Dakota on Tuesday.
Martens helped the Beavers to an undefeated season while notching 1,136 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns. He was the Heart O'North Offensive Player of the Year, an all-region selection and received the Al Toon Award as the state's top receiver from WisSports.net.
South Dakota, a Division I Football Championship Subdivision program, is not playing this season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Coyotes went 5-7 in 2019.
From staff reports