Express alum Varsho called up
Daulton Varsho's time has come.
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced the team added the Eau Claire Express alum and central Wisconsin native to their active roster on Thursday, marking his first call up to Major League Baseball.
Varsho, the nephew of Express manager Dale Varsho and son of former MLB player Gary Varsho, is ranked as the Diamondbacks' top prospect by Baseball America and the ninth best catching prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com.
He spent two summers in Eau Claire with the Express, hitting .296 in 2015 and .321 in 2016 with a combined 19 home runs and 95 RBIs in 126 games.
