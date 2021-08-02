Altoona Legion baseball

The Altoona Legion baseball team gathers during practice on Wednesday in Altoona.

 Staff photo by Spencer Flaten

Altoona Legion falls at state

The Altoona Legion baseball team’s run at the Class A state tournament came to an end Monday.

Altoona fell to Viroqua 10-2 on the penultimate day of the tournament, finishing at 2-2 in state play. Viroqua advanced to the tournament’s final day on Tuesday.

From staff reports