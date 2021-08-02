Sorry, an error occurred.
The Altoona Legion baseball team gathers during practice on Wednesday in Altoona.
Altoona Legion falls at state
The Altoona Legion baseball team’s run at the Class A state tournament came to an end Monday.
Altoona fell to Viroqua 10-2 on the penultimate day of the tournament, finishing at 2-2 in state play. Viroqua advanced to the tournament’s final day on Tuesday.
From staff reports
