Stout extends streak
The UW-Stout women’s soccer team remains unbeaten following a 1-0 win over Cornell College on Sunday in Menomonie.
Marissa Steel scored the decisive goal for the Blue Devils, who improved to 4-0-1. Haley Vokaty stopped four shots for a shutout in goal.
Steel get off to strong start
The Chippewa Steel swept a two-game series against Kenai River over the weekend to open their season on a high note.
Chippewa won 5-1 on Friday and 4-0 on Saturday. Ryan Waltman netted a hat trick in the second game, while Joseph Grainda scored twice in the season opener on Friday.
From staff reports
