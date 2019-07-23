Altoona falls in regional final
The Altoona Legion baseball team came up just short in its pursuit of a Class A state tournament berth on Tuesday, falling to Osceola 12-7 in the regional title game.
Osceola broke open a 6-6 tie with a run in the fifth inning, and added five more in the sixth to pull away for the regional championship. Altoona outhit Osceola 12-6. Eight of the Reds' hits were doubles.
Jake Nelson and Blake Loegering led Altoona with 4 for 4 days. Nelson bashed three doubles and drove in a run. Loegering had two doubles and drove in four.
Bloomer's late rally not enough vs. Tilden
Sitting comfy with a seven-run lead in the seventh, the Tilden Tigers gave up five runs in the final two innings to the Bloomer Woodticks, but the rally was not enough in a 7-5 Tigers win on Tuesday night in Tilden.
Cole Zwiefelhofer led the way for the Tigers, going 4 for 4 at the plate with a run scored. Jordan Steinmetz went 3 for 5 with a pair of runs and RBIs.
Carl Krumenauer picked up the win for Tilden with 7.2 innings pitched, allowing just four runs, all in the eighth. He turned it over to Drew Steinmetz who picked up the save, allowing one run in the ninth.
From staff reports