Augusta wins final game
The Augusta Athletics went out in style on Saturday, winning the final game of their team’s existence over Beef River 13-3.
It was the final game in the 40-year history of Jan Krueger’s Athletics. James Gilbertson ended the game with a sacrifice fly to put the 10-run rule into effect.
Alec Johnson got the win on the mound and tallied five hits at the plate, while Gilbertson finished with four RBIs. Matthew Gilbertson had three hits for Augusta, two of which were doubles.
Lequia powers Tilden over Bloomer
PJ Lequia pitched a complete game to lift the Tilden Tigers over the Bloomer Fighting Woodticks 6-1 on Saturday in Chippewa River Baseball League play.
Lequia scattered six hits over his nine innings and struck out seven. Jordan Steinmetz powered the offense with two hits and two RBIs.
—Nelson Crumbaker struck out nine in seven innings of work, Bob Mauer drove in three runs at the plate, and Jim Falls pulled away from Cadott 12-6 on Saturday. The Sturgeons plated seven runs in the eighth to put the game away.
Cavs’ comeback falls short
The Eau Claire Cavaliers saw a furious comeback fall short on Saturday, falling to the Rochester Royals 14-12 in Rochester.
After the Cavs fell behind 13-1 in the bottom of the fifth, they scored 11 of the game’s next 12 runs to make a game of it. They plated six in the seventh and five in the eighth, but it wasn’t quite enough to close the gap.
