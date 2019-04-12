Bloomer girls take first
The Bloomer girls finished first at Friday’s Heart O’ North conference meet at UW-Superior.
Grace Post, Maggie Sarauer and Venessa Jenneman finished first, second and third in the 200 meter race. Post also ran a race best 31.16 in the 200 meter hurdles. She also claimed the top spot in the long jump, followed immediately by Vanessa Jenneman. Freshman Leah Bleskachek took first in the high jump. As a team, the Bloomer girls took first in the 4x400 meter relay.
On the boys side, Cole Michaelsen and Alex Conrad took first and second in the 1,600 meter race and Michaelsen added a first place finish in the 3,200 meter run.
