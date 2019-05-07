4 Blugolds named All-WIAC
Four UW-Eau Claire softball players were named to the All-WIAC team on Tuesday.
Pitchers Sarah Peka and Cheyenne Johnson both made the team for Eau Claire, as did outfielder Mikayla McEnery and catcher Abbey Place.
UW-Stout shortstop Kyncaide Diedrich and outfielder Mary Iliopoulos also made the all-conference team.
Eau Claire's Tessa Dachel — a Chippewa Falls graduate — Emma Lehman were honorable mentions, as were Stout's Jessica Daley and Meghan Kelly.
From staff reports