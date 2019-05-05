Blugolds drop championship
UW-Eau Claire softball generated just one run in its WIAC Championship double header on Sunday, falling 2-0 and 2-1 to UW-La Crosse.
The lone run came courtesy of Cheyenne Johnson who drove in Mackenzie Sutton in the fourth inning of game two.
Johnson threw 6.1 innings allowing just two runs in the second game. Earlier in the day, she threw three scoreless innings in game one. Sarah Peka picked up the loss in the game with four innings pitched, allowing just two runs.
