Eau Claire VB splits day
The No. 9-ranked UW-Eau Claire volleyball team fell 20-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18 to No. 19-ranked Carthage College at the Sandy Schumacher Tournament on Saturday.
They did, however, come back to defeat Gustavus Adolphus College in straight sets in the second match of the day.
Arianna Barrett finished the day with 36 kills.
Stout V-Ball goes 1-1
The UW-Stout volleyball team defeated Luther College 3-1, but lost in five sets to Minnesota-Morris on Saturday at the Bethel Invitational.
Lexie Nelson had 30 kills on the day, while Amber Ripley added 23 of her own.
Blugolds soccer tops St. Ben’s
The UW-Eau Claire women’s soccer team was outshot 17-8, but found the back of the net three times in a 3-1 victory over Saint Benedict on Saturday.
Eau Claire’s Megan Hansen scored the lone first half goal while Krista Koenig and Emma Stange added the Blugolds two late goals.
Stout soccer blanked
Carleton College blanked the Blue Devils women’s soccer team 5-0 on Saturday.
Stout’s Claudia Anderson made 12 saves, surrendering four goals, before Erica Seitz came in to make three saves, allowing one goal.
Stout golf finishes 24th
The UW-Stout’s men’s golf team moved up two spots to finish tied for 24th at the Midwest Region Classic Saturday at Eagle Ridge Resort.
Led by Freshman Austin Gaby, who finished 30th with a two-day total of 154, the Blue Devils finished with a two-day score of 650.
