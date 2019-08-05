Buckshot run last week of August
The 37th annual Buckshot Run presented by WIN Technology returns the last week in August.
The Tuesday night Lil’ Buckshot is set for 6 p.m., August 27 and the main show follows on Saturday, August 31 at 9 a.m. at Carson Park.
Tuesday is a 2-mile run in the park and Saturday is a 5-miler that circles through the west side and back followed by the 2-mile at 10:30 a.m. A Kids Dash will follow.
The events have attracted over 1,000 runners annually and raised well over one million dollars for Indianhead Special Olympics.
The family friendly event, which has also boasted some of the top names in running, is headed by Race Director Mike Salm. He is assisted by first-year Special Olympics Area Director of Development Mai Xiong, assistant Michaela Harrison and state vice president of development Christa Shields of Milwaukee.
Early bird entry fee is $20 per race and $40 for two and runs through August 18.
From staff reports