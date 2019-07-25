Whitehall's Byom throws no-hitter
Alex Byom threw a rare 1-run no-hitter for the Whitehall Wolves on Thursday night, leading the Wolves to a 9-1 victory over the Stanley Slammers.
Stanley's lone run came unearned in the fourth inning when Byom gave up a one-out walk who came around to score four batters later on a wild pitch.
Byom went 1 for 3 at the plate with a run, an RBI and a double.
—Correction: Ben Bergman pitched six innings to earn the win in the Eau Claire Cavaliers' win over Marshfield on Tuesday, not nine as was reported in Wednesday's paper.