Cavs win big divisional matchup
The Eau Claire Cavaliers pulled away with seven runs in the second inning to score a 14-2 win over Tilden in a Sunday Chippewa River Baseball League matchup pitting the North Division's top two teams against each other.
The division-leading Cavs got a home run and two RBIs from Tom Mewhorter, and Kole Lekvin added a double and two RBIs of his own. The win pushed Eau Claire's lead atop the North to three games.
—The Eau Claire Bears got a five-hit day from Josh Halling to help sweep a doubleheader against Cadott, 18-0 and 12-2. Halling had three doubles, a homer and five RBIs over the two games. Sam Janni also had five hits and drove in five runs for the Bears.
—Curtis Dachel and Brett Stuckert both pitched complete game shutouts as Bloomer swept Augusta in a doubleheader, 9-2 and 10-0. Dachel struck out 10 in a seven-inning outing in game one, and Stuckert followed with a five-inning, seven-strikeout performance in game two.
—Justin Martell, Avery Elliot and Justin Toman all knocked two hits to help lead Jim Falls to a 9-4 win over Stanley. Elliot had a double and two RBIs, and Toman drove in a run too. Jakob Rosemeyer had three hits for Stanley.
Svac wins Hallie Open
Former Minnesota State-Mankato golfer J.J. Svac carded a course record 61 to win the Chippewa Valley Golf Association's Hallie Open on Sunday at Lake Hallie Golf Club.
Svac led the leaderboard at nine under par. He had nine birdies and one eagle. He finished out his college golf career this spring.
Yarri Bryn placed second with a score of 65, while four golfers tied for third with 70s.
The CVGA championship tour continues with a two-man best ball tournament at Tanglewood Greens in Menomonie this Sunday.
From staff reports