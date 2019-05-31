Cavs win Noss Memorial game
The Eau Claire Cavaliers were the victors in the second annual Billy Noss Memorial game, beating the Eau Claire Bears 11-1 on Friday night at Carson Park.
The Cavaliers got a home run from Marcus Cline as part of the victory.
All admissions, t-shirt sales and raffle ticket proceeds from the game were to be donated to the Eau Claire Adult Special Olympics Agency #306 in honor of the late Noss. Noss was a fixture at Carson Park for years, shagging balls hit out of play and was well known by sports fans in the area.
From staff reports