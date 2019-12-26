Chi-Hi dominates in Minnesota

The Chippewa Falls boys hockey team didn’t waste any time showing just how good Northwest Wisconsin hockey is, blowing out Albert Lea 8-0 on Thursday at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival in Rochester, Minn.

Nick Carlson led the way for the Cardinals with a hat trick, including back-to-back goals in the first period to give Chi-Hi a 3-0 lead. Isaac Fentette led the game with five points, scoring a pair and recording three assists.

Bridger Fixmer held things down in net for Chi-Hi, stopping all 17 shots he faced for the shutout.

Verona Area 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2: Memorial’s Max Savaloja tied things up at 2-2 just a minute into the third period, but Verona beat Joe Berg midway through the final frame and the Old Abes never found the equalizer at Cornerstone Ice Arena.

St. Paul Academy 5, Eau Claire North 1: The Huskies lone goal came from Sam Feck to open the third period as North fell at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic.

Rice Lake 4, Proctor 2: Caleb Randall broke a 2-2 tie late in the third period for the Warriors and Jace Fitzgerald added an insurance goal as Rice Lake won at the North Shore Holiday Tournament.

Hudson 4, Breck 1: Peyton Hanson scored a pair as the Raiders won at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic.

From staff reports