Chi-Hi dominates in Minnesota
The Chippewa Falls boys hockey team didn’t waste any time showing just how good Northwest Wisconsin hockey is, blowing out Albert Lea 8-0 on Thursday at the Kiwanis Hockey Festival in Rochester, Minn.
Nick Carlson led the way for the Cardinals with a hat trick, including back-to-back goals in the first period to give Chi-Hi a 3-0 lead. Isaac Fentette led the game with five points, scoring a pair and recording three assists.
Bridger Fixmer held things down in net for Chi-Hi, stopping all 17 shots he faced for the shutout.
— Verona Area 3, Eau Claire Memorial 2: Memorial’s Max Savaloja tied things up at 2-2 just a minute into the third period, but Verona beat Joe Berg midway through the final frame and the Old Abes never found the equalizer at Cornerstone Ice Arena.
— St. Paul Academy 5, Eau Claire North 1: The Huskies lone goal came from Sam Feck to open the third period as North fell at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic.
— Rice Lake 4, Proctor 2: Caleb Randall broke a 2-2 tie late in the third period for the Warriors and Jace Fitzgerald added an insurance goal as Rice Lake won at the North Shore Holiday Tournament.
— Hudson 4, Breck 1: Peyton Hanson scored a pair as the Raiders won at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic.
