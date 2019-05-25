Chi-Hi soccer season ends
Chippewa Falls girls soccer's season came to an end in the first round of the Division I WIAA playoffs. Haley Mason scored the Cardinals lone goal in a 4-1 loss to Big Rivers rival Superior.
Hoops camp coming up at Regis
Coach Boughton and Coach Peplinski's Girls Basketball Camp is set for July 29-31 at Regis High School in Eau Claire.
The camp will offer a range of young basketball players the chance to continue building their skills and fundamentals in a fun environment through competitions, games and skill-builders. The cost of the camp is $50 and includes an Adidas camp t-shirt.
Boughton, the current girls basketball coach at Regis, and Peplinski, the former Eau Claire North girls coach, coached to 52-4 and 74-34 conference records, respectively.
Contact either coach for a registration form at mpeplinski@ecasd.us or pboughton@regiscatholicschools.com.
Davis makes hole-in-one
Fred Davis made his first ever hole-in-one on Saturday. He found the cup with his 9-iron on the par-3 8th hole at Wild Ridge from 95 yards out.
