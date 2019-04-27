CRBL season gets underway
The 91st season of the Chippewa River Baseball League began play on Saturday.
The Bloomer Fightin’ Woodticks opened up the season with a 14-2 win over Jim Falls in Bloomer. Curtis Dachel struck out 11 in a complete game effort on the mound, and Brett Stuckert had two hits and two RBIs for the Woodticks.
More league games are scheduled for today, including contests involving two Eau Claire clubs. The Rivermen face defending champion Osseo, and the Bears take on Whitehall.
The Eau Claire Cavaliers open their season with a non-league game against Haugen today at 1 p.m. at Carson Park.
Bednarek shines at Drake Relays
Former Rice Lake track and field star Kenny Bednarek proved himself in a big way on Friday at the Drake Relays.
The Indian Hills Community College sprinter won the 200-meter dash with a time of 20.29 seconds. For reference, that time would have been good for an eighth-place finish in the 2016 Olympic Games 200-meter finals.
Blugolds take second in WIAC
The UW-Eau Claire women’s tennis team finished as runner-up in the WIAC tournament on Saturday.
The Blugolds fell to UW-Whitewater 5-1 in the championship.
From staff reports