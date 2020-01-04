Cricket boys hoops earns win
Teigan Ploeckelman scored a team-high 18 points for the Crickets, but it was Fall Creek’s balanced attack that led the way with eight players scoring in a 67-56 victory over Augusta on Saturday in Augusta
Jacob Engstrom did the bulk of the lifting for Augusta, scoring a game-high 31 points. Dalton Robinson pitched in 17 in the loss.
— Bloomer 57, Regis 26: The Blackhawk girls had 10 players score with a game-high 12 points coming from Larissa Fossum in the victory. Caitlin Klink scored 11 for Regis.
Local hockey teams dominate
The Baldwin-Woodville boys jumped up 1-0 in the first before piling on three goals in the second to cruise to a 5-1 victory against West Salem at home on Saturday.
Wyatt Sundby scored twice for the Blackhawks and added 2 assists for a game-high 4 points.
— St. Croix Valley 8, Superior 1: Abbie DeLong scored four times for St. Croix Valley while Amber DeLong added four points of her own, with two goals and two assists for the Blawhawks.
From staff reports