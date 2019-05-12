Cavaliers slug past Cadott
Tyler Hermann tallied four hits as the Eau Claire Cavaliers slugged past the Cadott Red Sox 13-1 in Chippewa River Baseball League play on Sunday.
The Cavaliers totaled 15 hits in the victory, with six players knocking multiple hits. Tom Mewhorter and Jake Salonek drove in three runs apiece for Eau Claire.
Ryan Davis and Eric Bourget both had two hits for Cadott.
Rivermen pull away late
The Eau Claire Rivermen scored key insurance runs across the seventh and eighth innings to pull away from Beef River for a 7-2 win in CRBL action Sunday.
Jake Effertz was strong on the mound, pitching six innings and allowing just one run while striking out seven to get the win. Tyler Gray threw the final three innings, recording every out with a strikeout.
Gray and Andy Niese both had two hits for the Rivermen. Effertz had a game-high four RBIs. Taylor Rathke, Logan Berg and Tim Prince had two hits apiece for the Bullfrogs.
Sutton wins New Richmond Open
Dan Sutton won the first stop on the 2019 Chippewa Valley Golf Association Championship tour, claiming victory at the New Richmond Open on Saturday.
Sutton, of Birmingham, England, won with a three-under par score of 69.
The next stop for the CVGA Championship is at Mill Run in Eau Claire this Sunday.
From staff reports