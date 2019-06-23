Rivermen sweep Jim Falls in double header
Shane Boettcher went six innings allowing just two runs for the Rivermen who picked up a 5-2 win in game one of their double header with the Jim Falls Sturgeons on Sunday.
Dayton Gutsch went 3 for 4 with three stolen bases, while Tyler Gray and Jordan Ruppelt d for three RBIs for the Rivermen.
Game two of the day was a shootout. Eau Claire bested Jim Falls 12-11 on the backs of Gutsch, Joel Effertz, and Michael Beckfield.
Gutsch again swiped three bags and scored a pair with a RBI in the afternoon game. Effertz went 3 for 3 with a pair of runs and two RBIs.
Eau Claire Bears crush Stanley Slammers
The Eau Claire Bears needed just five innings to make quick work of the Stanley Slammers, claiming a 14-2 victory in Eau Claire.
Chevy Tollefson pitched five innings, allowing just two runs for the Bears.
Sam Janni scored four runs on a perfect 3 for 3 afternoon, while his Eau Claire teammates, Jeremy Nicolai and JD Prescher, each drove in three.
Pizza Huts rained out in La Crosse
The Eau Claire 19u Pizza Huts had its two Sunday games rained out at the La Crosse tournament.
They return to action today with a pair of games.
