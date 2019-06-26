EC Legion outlasts Superior
Cooper Kapanke drove in Marcus Cline with an RBI single in the top of the 10th inning to break a scoreless deadlock, and the Eau Claire Pizza Hut Post 53 19U Legion baseball team outlasted Superior 3-0 on Wednesday.
Eau Claire added two more runs on sacrifice flies later in the 10th to pad its lead.
Levi Schaller started the game and pitched eight scoreless innings but took a no-decision for Eau Claire. Austin Goetsch got the win in relief.
Mason Bauer tallied two hits for Eau Claire.
Rivermen, Tigers pick up wins in CRBL action
Carl Krumenauer recorded a quality start with six innings pitched and three runs allowed while Drew Steinmetz scored a trio of runs for the Tilden Tigers who defeated Jim Falls 8-5 on Wednesday night.
Peter Thaler was a perfect 4 for 4 for Jim Falls, but the Sturgeons couldn't rally late, dropping to 0-14 on the season.
The Eau Claire Rivermen jumped on the Beef River Bullfrogs for four runs in the second inning and cruised to a 10-2 victory.
Tyler Gray went the full nine innings for the Rivermen, surrendering just two runs, none earned, with 11 strikeouts.
The Eau Claire Bears defeated the Eau Claire Cavaliers 7-6 in game one of a doubleheader. The nightcap did not finish in time for publication.
UWEC's Petermann wins WIAC award
The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference named former UW-Eau Claire sports information director Tim Petermann as the winner of its Tom Butler Award.
The award is given to a representative of the print or electronic media for outstanding coverage of WIAC athletics.
Petermann was Eau Claire's first full-time sports information director beginning in 1971, and held his post until retirement in 2007. He was involved in hosting 168 postseason events, including 11 national championships.
He is a member of the NAIA District 14 Hall of Fame, UW-Eau Claire Hall of Fame and WIAC Hall of Fame.
From staff reports