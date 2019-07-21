Eau Claire 15u wins state title
The Eau Claire Babe Ruth 15u team won the state championship for the third straight season, downing Reedsburg 6-2 in Dodgeville on Sunday.
With the game tied in the seventh, Henry Wilkinson hit a two-out bases clearing double to give Eau Claire the late lead.
The team will return home for the Ohio Valley Regional from July 26 to 29.
Osseo Post 324 splits day
Osseo Post 324 staved off elimination with a 10-8 victory over Cochrane Fountain City on Sunday, to advance in the Class A regional tournament.
Earlier in the day, Osseo fell 10-1 to West Salem Post 51.
Cavaliers drop 2 to Merchants
The Osseo Merchants appear to be the CRBL’s best, after a pair of victories over the Eau Claire Cavaliers on Sunday.
Reese Vold and Neal Matson combined for four hits and scored three runs for Osseo in the Merchants’ 5-3 victory in game one of the day.
The Merchants offense looked even better in game two, busting out four runs in the third inning in an 8-4 victory. Jesse Brockman went 2 for 2 with three runs scored for Osseo.
Bears crush Slammers
The Eau Claire Bears scored eight runs in the fourth inning and cruised to a 14-1 victory over the Stanley Slammers, on Sunday
Todd Lasher homered, scored twice and cashed in five for Eau Claire.
Cadott drops 2 at Whitehall
Alex Byom pitched a five-inning no-hitter with 10 strikeouts and the Whitehall Wolves blew out the Cadott Red Sox 10-0 in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Game two was a little closer, but Jordan Hauser homered and cashed in four RBIs, leading Whitehall to a 6-2 victory.
Tigers sweep Beef River with 2 shutouts
The Tilden Tigers held the Beef River Bullfrogs scoreless through 13 innings on Sunday, cruising to a pair of victories 10-0 and 6-0, respectively.
PJ Lequia did the trick in game one for Tilden, pitching six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits.
In game two, Justin Ignarski pitched went six innings without allowing a run, he scattered five hits and was helped out by a Jon Schoch home run.
Bloomer’s Dachel quiets Jim Falls
Curtis Dachel pitched nine innings, allowing just one run, to lead the Bloomer Woodticks 1-0 past Jim Falls Sturgeons, on Sunday.