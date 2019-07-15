Ellenson signs with Nets
Former Rice Lake basketball star Henry Ellenson is signing a two-way contract with the Brooklyn Nets according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Ellenson, who spent one year at Marquette, split last season between the Detroit Pistons and the New York Knicks. He played in 19 games, averaging six points and 3.5 rebounds.
The former first round pick of Detroit in 2016 has played 76 games over three years in the NBA, averaging 4.3 points and 2.5 rebounds. He was the first player to ever be named the Leader-Telegram's All-Northwest player of the year three times while with the Warriors.
Steel camp open to public
The Chippewa Steel's main camp will be open for public viewing on July 25 and 26 at Chippewa Area Ice Arena. The camp features over 190 athletes from around the world to compete for a spot on the team's 30-man roster.
The camp will be open to the public on July 25 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with free admission. The camp all-star game on July 26 will also be open to the public with free admission, beginning at 1 p.m.
From staff reports