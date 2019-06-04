Express taken in draft
Five players with Eau Claire Express ties were selected in the MLB Draft on Tuesday.
Leading the way was Justin Slaten, who was taken by Texas in the third round. Slaten was an All-Star for Eau Claire last summer.
Zach Ashford (Mets, sixth round), Rudy Rott (Phillies, ninth round), Cody Milligan (Braves, ninth round) and Andrew Pratt (Nationals, 10th round) were also selected.
Express game postponed
The Eau Claire Express' Tuesday game at La Crosse was postponed to Thursday night at 5:35 p.m.
The Express will play a doubleheader against the Loggers in La Crosse that night. The second game will be a seven-inning game.
Eau Claire trails 1-0 in the fourth inning of the suspended game.
