Express fall in La Crosse
The La Crosse Loggers broke a 3-3 tie with a run in the bottom of the seventh to defeat the Eau Claire Express 4-3 on Sunday in La Crosse.
The Express had evened the score at 3-3 in the top of the seventh on an RBI fielder's choice by Phillip Sikes, but Ryan Holgate's RBI double in the bottom of the frame proved to be the difference.
Eau Claire saw a three-hit game from Spencer Myers and a solid start from pitcher Andrew Tri go to waste. Tri worked five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out two.
Myers finished 3 for 4, while Sikes tallied two RBIs. Matt Bottcher and Sam Stonskas had two hits apiece for the Express.
Eau Claire returns to action at home today, hosting the Loggers in a rematch at 6:35 p.m. at Carson Park.
19U Legion wins tourney finale
The Eau Claire Pizza Hut 19U Legion baseball team won its tournament finale in Sheboygan, defeating Antigo 16-3 in six innings on Sunday.
Jack Fentress led Eau Claire with four hits and drove in five runs to power the offense. Connor Stoik added three hits and three RBIs, and Marcus Cline got the win on the mound with five innings of work.
Eau Claire finished play at the Sheboygan tournament with a 3-2 record.
Slammers, Bullfrogs split DH
The Stanley Slammers and Beef River Bullfrogs split a Chippewa River Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday. The Slammers won 11-1, while the Bullfrogs won 4-1.
Zak Ingersol had four hits and three RBIs for the Slammers in their victory, and Chris Komanec pitched a complete game. Beef River's Logan Berg pitched a complete game of his own in the Bullfrogs' win, striking out 11 in seven innings.
— Elsewhere, Cadott pulled away from Jim Falls late with five runs in the final two innings for an 8-6 win. Mike Danielson had two hits and two RBIs for the Red Sox, while Jim Falls got three hits from Ryan Krumenauer.
From staff reports