Express pound Thunder Bay
The Eau Claire Express scored six runs across the first two innings and never looked back in a 10-2 victory over Thunder Bay on Tuesday in Thunder Bay.
The Express pounded 14 hits in the victory, led by Nick Lopez’s 3 for 4 day at the plate. The Eau Claire second baseman hit a solo home run and scored twice for the Express.
Vincent Martinez and Brock Burton hit back-to-back RBI doubles in the first inning to plate three runs, with the power barrage following shortly after Troy Beilsmith’s sacrifice fly had given Eau Claire a 1-0 lead.
Beilsmith added an RBI single in the second as the Express stretched their lead to six.
Burton, Sam Kohnle and Connor Laspina added RBI singles in the sixth to add some insurance for Eau Claire. It was more than the team’s pitching duo of Colt Mink and Kuster Kinlecheenie would need.
Mink pitched five innings to earn the win, holding the Border Cats to two runs on five hits. Kinlecheenie went the rest of the way with four scoreless innings.
