Flying Eagles take home awards
Andrew Urlaub was named the Best Central Junior Male Skier at last weekend’s Central Division Panel meeting held here. Urlaub, 17, placed 27th in the World Junior championships in Finland, qualified for and took 44th in the World championships in Austria, scored FIS Cup and Continental Cup points and took part in World Cup competition during the season.
A second Flying Eagle honored was Tony Benzie, who won the award for Masters. Others honored were Kevin Bickner, Chicago Norge, Skier of the Year; Anna Hoffmann, Madison, Best Female Skier; Adeline Swanson, St. Paul, Most Improved Female; Tim Ziegler, Ishpeming, Mich., Most Improved Male; Aiden Ripp, Cloquet, Mn., Best Nordic Combined Male; Charlotte
Ripp, Cloquet. Best Nordic Combined Female and Shane Koucher and Maxim Glyvka, Norge, Korey Arneson Award.
Durand pulls away late
The Durand baseball team scored six runs from the fourth inning to the sixth inning to pull away for a 7-1 win over Glenwood City on Monday in Durand.
Isaiah Whitwam earned the win on the mound, striking out 10 in 6.1 innings. Blaine Bauer and Whitwam had two hits apiece at the plate.
—Cade Osborn tallied three hits, but Regis couldn't overcome six errors as the Ramblers fell 11-2 to Aquinas in La Crosse on Monday.
Regis took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, but Aquinas pulled in front with three runs in the bottom of the frame and never looked back.
—Jackson Johnson earned the win on the mound as Osseo-Fairchild edged Stanley-Boyd 4-3. Ryan Myhers got the save for the Thunder.
Bloomer's rally falls short
The Bloomer softball team trailed Superior 5-0 entering the bottom of the seventh, but saw their rally stopped short after plating three runs to fall 5-3.
Emily Kuehl and Savannah Buchholtz both went 3 for 4 for the Blackhawks.
—Stanley-Boyd rode a strong offense and solid pitching to a 9-1 win over Osseo-Fairchild. Statistics were not reported.
—Ari Charles knocked three hits to help lead Blair-Taylor to a 10-0 win over Independence/Gilmanton.
