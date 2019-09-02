Former Express player gets MLB call
Former Eau Claire Express player Sam Haggerty earned a call-up from the New York Mets when MLB rosters expanded on Sunday.
Haggerty, 25, who played for the Express in 2013, hit .271 with three homers in 86 Minor League games this year.
When he makes his first appearance in the Majors, Haggerty will become the eighth former Express player to play in the big leagues, according to Andy Neborak.
Bloomer sneaks by Unity in tennis
Led by No. 1 Jenna Zwiefelhofer, the Bloomer Blackhawks girls tennis team took home a 3-2 victory over Unity.
Madison Sather, Bloomer’s No. 3, won in straight sets, while Bloomer’s No. 2 doubles team of Kaylee Klatt and Tiana Peterson won its match.
Blugolds soccer earns 1st win
UW-Eau Claire’s women’s soccer team earned a 1-0 victory over St. Catherine on Sunday to earn the Blugolds their first win of the year.
Emily Sulllivan scored Eau Claire’s lone goal at the 70:21 mark while keeper Anna Sveiven picked up the shutout win.
4 Blugold golfers finish in top 10
The No. 25 ranked UW-Eau Claire men’s golf team took second place at the Augsburg Fall Invitational on Sunday.
Isaac Prefontaine led the way for Eau Claire, finishing third overall with a total of 148 strokes. Cole Jahnke and Alex Rogan each shot 150 to tie for fifth place, while Sean Murphy finished seventh at 151.