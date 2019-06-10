LaRock heads to UW-Milwaukee
Former Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Express utility player Adam LaRock announced his transfer to UW-Milwaukee to play Division I baseball on Twitter Monday.
LaRock, who started his career at Iowa, spent the last two years at Madison College. He was named the North Central Community College Conference Most Valuable Player this year after hitting .329 with 49 RBIs and six home runs.
Locals excel in West Bend
Spring Valley’s Tyler Leach is fourth and Eau Claire’s Matt Tolan is tied for fifth after the first day of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Match Play Championship at West Bend Country Club.
Leach shot a two-over 74, while Tolan, a North graduate, shot a three-over 75. Patrick Treichel of Fond du Lac leads the field with a one-under 71.
Wagers takes over Cobbers
Kim Wagers, who has spent the last seven years as an assistant coach with the UW-Eau Claire women’s basketball program, was named head coach of Concordia College in Minnesota on Monday.
Wagers, a former collegiate basketball player at Minnesota-Duluth, joined the Blugold program after two years at UW-Superior. She inherits a Cobber squad that went 8-17 overall and 5-13 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference last season.
From staff reports