Hoeppner goes off for UWEC
Hallee Hoeppner went 9 for 12 from the field for a game-high 22 points in UW-Eau Claire’s women’s basketball‘s 78-53 victory over UW-Superior on Monday night in Eau Claire.
After a tight 23-21 first quarter in favor of the Blugolds, Eau Claire ran away with it in the second, outscoring the Yellowjackets 22-6 and 13-8 in the third.
Anna Graaskamp, Katie Essen and Kelsey Bakken all reached double figures, scoring 15, 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Todd, Hoff announce commitments
Elk Mound’s standout running back Blaze Todd tweeted Monday that he plans to continue his athletic and academic career at UW-River Falls.
The Mounders’ senior rushed for 1,865 yards this past season with 33 touchdowns, tied for the second most in the state.
Altoona’s lineman Andy Hoff also announced his commitment to UW-Whitewater via Twitter.
