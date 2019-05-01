Kazemba pitches no-hitter
Faith Kazemba pitched a three-inning no-hitter for the Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran softball team in a 15-0 win over Melrose-Mindoro on Wednesday. She was one error away from finishing with a perfect game.
The Lancers swept the doubleheader, taking game two 8-0. Kazemba tallied four hits on the day, and Allison Schaller drove in six runs in game one.
The Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran baseball team got two hits apiece from Ryan Zimmerman, Joey Bailey and Jonah Mueller to top Melrose-Mindoro 11-2 at Carson Park on Wednesday. Christian Schaller earned the win for the Lancers, pitching three scoreless innings.
Normand named to Hall of Fame
Chippewa Falls’ Bob Normand was named a member of the Wisconsin Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2019 class on Wednesday.
Normand is the president of the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association. He will be inducted to the Hall of Fame during a ceremony on September 7 in Eagle River.
From staff reports