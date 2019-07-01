The scheduled American Legion game between Eau Claire Pizza Hut\Post 53 and Hudson Monday night at Carson Park was called off due to a light rain and wet field. Pizza Hut will face La Crosse in a 4 p.m. doubleheader today at Carson Park.
In the 17-under game played earlier, Eau Claire got out to an early 5-1 lead but saw Hudson rally for five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull out an 11-8 win.
Owen Wedge and Matt Mauer each had two hits for Hudson and Ben Land rapped a three-run double. For Pizza Hut, Lucas Costley had three hits and drove in two runs and Connor Lysy had a double.
Will Haverly was the winning pitcher while Lysy took the loss.
From staff reports