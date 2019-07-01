Eau Claire Pizza Huts

The Eau Claire Pizza Huts/Post 53s play catch in the rain. Their Monday night game was called off due to rain.

 Photo by Branden Nall

The scheduled American Legion game between Eau Claire Pizza Hut\Post 53 and Hudson Monday night at Carson Park was called off due to a light rain and wet field. Pizza Hut will face La Crosse in a 4 p.m. doubleheader today at Carson Park.

In the 17-under game played earlier, Eau Claire got out to an early 5-1 lead but saw Hudson rally for five runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to pull out an 11-8 win.

Owen Wedge and Matt Mauer each had two hits for Hudson and Ben Land rapped a three-run double. For Pizza Hut, Lucas Costley had three hits and drove in two runs and Connor Lysy had a double.

Will Haverly was the winning pitcher while Lysy took the loss.

From staff reports