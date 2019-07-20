Legion games rained out
All three Legion baseball regionals involving area teams were rained out on Saturday.
The Class AAA regional at Carson Park saw its schedule pushed back a day. Superior will play Hudson in an elimination game at 11 a.m. today, followed by a winner’s bracket game between Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls at 1:30 p.m. La Crosse will face the Superior-Hudson winner in another elimination game at 4 p.m.
Class A regionals at Baldwin and West Salem were also postponed. Altoona will take on Plum City in an elimination game at Baldwin at 10 a.m. today, and Osseo plays a winner’s bracket game against West Salem in West Salem this afternoon.
From staff reports