Local golfers earn Academic-All State honors
Fourteen local golfers were named 2019 Academic-All State honorees by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin. The group includes Zach Bernhardt, Billy Peterson and Max Savaloja of Eau Claire Memorial, Will Sherry, Ariel Heuer, Dan Messerschmidt and Brock Laube of Fall Creek, Jake Palkowski, Nick Higley and Isaac Larrabee of Eleva Strum, Nick Owens and Dylan Kierstead of Eau Claire North, Milo Koenig of Stanley-Boyd, Gabriel I. Rombalski of Independence, and Kohl Keilholtz, Johnny Scheps, Isaac Mullinkin, Kohl Keilholtz, Zachary Beckendorf and Zackary Mickelson of Barron. All these athletes had a GPA of at least 3.25, participated in 75% of their team's varsity matches, and are in their sophomore, junior or senior seasons.
From staff reports