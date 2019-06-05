More Express taken in MLB Draft
Seven more players with Eau Claire Express ties were selected in the MLB Draft on Wednesday.
Former Express players Trevor Schwecke, Garrett Wolforth, Jared Mang, Andrew Dean and Nic Ready were all selected on the third day of the draft.
Current Express roster members Bryce Ball and Phillip Sikes were also taken in the late rounds.
Stange named BRC player of year
Eau Claire North outfielder Sam Stange was named the Big Rivers Conference baseball player of the year on Wednesday.
Menomonie's Jace Kressin was co-pitcher of the year along with River Falls' Joe Stoffel.
Stange was joined by teammate Anthony Pogodzinski on the first team all-conference squad.
Eau Claire Memorial's Cooper Kapanke and Mitch Voller were both first team all-league selections, as were Chippewa Falls' Dane Weiland and Luke Schemenauer.
From staff reports