LaRock named league MVP
Eau Claire North graduate Adam LaRock was named the North Central Community College Conference's Most Valuable Player on Tuesday.
LaRock, an outfielder for Madison College, hit .481 and drove in eight runs in conference games this season. Overall, he's hitting .357 with 45 RBIs and 44 runs scored as the Wolfpack head to the NJCAA Division II World Series this weekend.
Three Blugolds earn recognition
Blugolds throwers David Kornack and Erica Oawster were named Midwest Region's Field Athletes of the Year while Dan Schwamberger was named the Men's Assistant Coach of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the 2019 NCAA Division III Outdoor season.
From staff reports