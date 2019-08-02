Boser receives UIC offer

Eau Claire Memorial’s Caden Boser took to Twitter on Friday afternoon to announce he has received a basketball scholarship offer from the University of Illinois-Chicago.

The rising senior led Memorial to a 14-8 record last season, while averaging 20.4 points-per-game and 9.1 rebounds

It is Boser’s second offer, along with UW-Milwaukee.

Correction

Friday’s area roundup incorrectly stated Chippewa Steel single game ticket sales began that day. Single game ticket sales will open Friday, Aug. 23. The Leader-Telegram regrets this error.

From staff reports